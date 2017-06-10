Woman calls 911 after husband throws cheese stick at her, report says

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman called the cops after her husband allegedly hit her with a cheese stick, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Friday night at a home on Old Anderson Mill Road.

According to the woman, she and her husband got into a fight and he threw a cheese stick at her.

She says the cheese stick hit her on the left side of the head.

The husband admitted to throwing the cheese stick but said he threw it at the wall, not at his wife.

The report says the husband posted a Facebook Live video where he talked about the incident and said that the cheese stick did not hit his wife.

The man told deputies he had made the cheese sticks earlier and burned them.

According to the husband, he was wanting to go to bed but his wife was on the bed, working on a computer.

When his wife wouldn’t go to another room so he could go to sleep, he became upset and threw the cheese stick, the report says.

There were no signs of injury to the woman’s head, according to deputies.

No arrests were made.

