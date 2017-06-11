1 teen missing, 1 in critical condition after swimming at NC coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Coast Guard Sunday afternoon called off the search for a Wayne County teen who vanished in the ocean off Emerald Isle Saturday evening.

Search efforts were underway until about 3 p.m. for the 17-year-old Wayne County boy who was caught in a rip current and went missing while swimming.

The incident happened around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

Emerald Isle Police Chief James Reese said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were swimming when they got caught in a rip current.

The 16-year-old boy was located Saturday and was brought ashore by a surfer.

He was taken to Carteret Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

During the search for the 17-year-old, Coast Guard assets covered approximately 129 square nautical miles and searched for over 25 hours, officials said.

Earlier Sunday, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter were searching the waters.

