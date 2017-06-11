1 teen missing, 1 in critical condition after swimming at NC coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Coast Guard Sunday afternoon called off the search for a Wayne County teen who vanished in the ocean off Emerald Isle Saturday evening.

Search efforts were underway until about 3 p.m. for the 17-year-old Wayne County boy who was caught in a rip current and went missing while swimming.

The incident happened around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

Emerald Isle Police Chief James Reese said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were swimming when they got caught in a rip current.

The 16-year-old boy was located Saturday and was brought ashore by a surfer.

He was taken to Carteret Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

During the search for the 17-year-old, Coast Guard assets covered approximately 129 square nautical miles and searched for over 25 hours, officials said.

Earlier Sunday, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter were searching the waters.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man smashes windows with 2×4 on Statehouse grounds, officers say A man was arrested on Statehouse grounds in Columbia early Sunday morning when he was found damaging property.

Inmate hangs self in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center, coroner says The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into the inmate’s death. The cause of …

Adam West, star of TV’s “Batman,” dead at 88 Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s “Batman” series, has died, CBS News has learned. He was 88.

Woman charged with human trafficking violations in Greenville Co. A Greenville woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges of human trafficking among other crimes, according to the Greenville Police Depar…