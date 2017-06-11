2 hurt after car overturns, catches fire in Cherokee Co., fire officials say

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Cherokee Creek Fire Department / Facebook

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fiery crash near the intersection of Old Post Road and Hyatt Street, according to the Cherokee Creek Fire Department.

The accident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, a car had overturned in a field and was on fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital–one was taken by helicopter.

Both are expected to recover, according to the fire department.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

(Video credit: Wayne Lundeen)

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s