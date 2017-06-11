2 hurt after car overturns, catches fire in Cherokee Co., fire officials say

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fiery crash near the intersection of Old Post Road and Hyatt Street, according to the Cherokee Creek Fire Department.

The accident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, a car had overturned in a field and was on fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital–one was taken by helicopter.

Both are expected to recover, according to the fire department.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

(Video credit: Wayne Lundeen)

