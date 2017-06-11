Crews cut 2 people from car after major crash in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were extricated from a car after crashing up an embankment on I-40 eastbound just before 8:00 a.m.

Officials say the car was traveling east on I-40 when the driver lost control and crashed into the embankment near mile marker 276. The car became pinned under the bridge.

Both people in the car were transported to the hospital after being cut from the car.

To remove the vehicle, crews attached heavy cables to the vehicle and hoisted it up the embankment and onto the bridge above I-40.

That part of I-40 was closed for a period of time and reopened at 9:30 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

Crash Pics View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN

More stories you may like on 7News

Man smashes windows with 2×4 on Statehouse grounds, officers say A man was arrested on Statehouse grounds in Columbia early Sunday morning when he was found damaging property.

Inmate found dead in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into the inmate’s death. The cause of …

Adam West, star of TV’s “Batman,” dead at 88 Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s “Batman” series, has died, CBS News has learned. He was 88.

Woman charged with human trafficking violations in Greenville Co. A Greenville woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges of human trafficking among other crimes, according to the Greenville Police Depar…