Crews cut 2 people from car after major crash in NC

WNCN Published:
Credit: WNCN

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were extricated from a car after crashing up an embankment on I-40 eastbound just before 8:00 a.m.

Officials say the car was traveling east on I-40 when the driver lost control and crashed into the embankment near mile marker 276. The car became pinned under the bridge.

Both people in the car were transported to the hospital after being cut from the car.

To remove the vehicle, crews attached heavy cables to the vehicle and hoisted it up the embankment and onto the bridge above I-40.

That part of I-40 was closed for a period of time and reopened at 9:30 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

Crash Pics

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s