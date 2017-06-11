Deputies responding to standoff after dog shot in home in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has barricaded herself inside a home and has at least one gun, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The standoff incident is happening at Drinkard Court and Shady Pine in Fountain Inn.

Deputies were doing a welfare check when they say they heard shots at the home.

They say that’s when they went into the home and found a dog had been shot.

