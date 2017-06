Greenwood –

For the second straight year, Greenwood native Josh Norman held a Starz24 Family Fun Day. The current Redskins defensive back takes great pride in the community that raised him and makes it a point to come back and give back as much as he can. The fun day included water slides, inflatables, a dunking booth, and horse back riding. Josh Norman plans to be back in Washington on Tuesday for the start of a 3-day veteran mini-camp.