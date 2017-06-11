Krispy Kreme to give free coffee to teachers at select locations

WATE Published:

(WATE) – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving back to teachers during the summer.

Teachers can receive a free coffee with any regular priced purchase throughout June and July.

Teachers must show their school ID. The offer is only available at certain locations.

For a list of locations and contact information, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s