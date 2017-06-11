‘Making America Great’ billboards aim to teach about Islam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Muslim leaders in Tampa are using President Trump’s campaign slogan to spread a message of love during the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslim groups in Florida have helped paid for a set of billboards along I-275, I-75 and I-4 in Tampa that read “Making America Great” with love, compassion, and mercy in a style similar to Trump’s campaign posters.

One of the billboards is located at I-275, 80 feet south of Norfolk Street. Another is located on I-275, .2 miles south of Fowler Avenue. The third billboard is located on I-4, 1.3 miles west of I-75. The fourth is located at I-4, 20 feet west of 44th Street.

Below the message is the number for the Why Islam hotline (877-WhyIslam) and link to the website, WhyIslam.org, a resource for volunteer opportunities and information about the Muslim faith. It also offers a free copy of the Quran.

“Serving our neighbors through love, compassion and mercy are core principles of Islam during Ramadan and throughout the year,” said ICNA Florida volunteer Ahmed Youssef. “Everyone in our nation is making America great when we all work together to serve neighbors and solve our problems.”

The ICNA says the billboards serve as a reminder that American Muslims have a strong record of community service.

Thirty of these billboards have been posted in cities across America this year as part of an ongoing educational campaign.

