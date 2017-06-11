SC-85 southbound to close at Hearon Circle for construction

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation Construction Office plans to close the existing bridges on SC-85 Southbound from Hearon Circle to Buffington Road for repairs.

This section of SC-85 is about half a mile long and will begin at the Hearon Circle off-ramp on SC-85 southbound.

The closure will begin on Monday, June 12th and is expected to end on Friday, June 30th.

Detour information is as follows:

Traffic traveling south on SC-85 will take a right onto I-585 northbound, a left onto I-85 southbound, a left onto I-25 eastbound, and then back onto SC-85 southbound.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Resident Construction Engineer at (864) 587-4720.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man smashes windows with 2×4 on Statehouse grounds, officers say A man was arrested on Statehouse grounds in Columbia early Sunday morning when he was found damaging property.

Inmate hangs self in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center, coroner says The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into the inmate’s death. The cause of …

Adam West, star of TV’s “Batman,” dead at 88 Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s “Batman” series, has died, CBS News has learned. He was 88.

Woman charged with human trafficking violations in Greenville Co. A Greenville woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges of human trafficking among other crimes, according to the Greenville Police Depar…