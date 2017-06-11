SC-85 southbound to close at Hearon Circle for construction

By Published:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation Construction Office plans to close the existing bridges on SC-85 Southbound from Hearon Circle to Buffington Road for repairs.

This section of SC-85 is about half a mile long and will begin at the Hearon Circle off-ramp on SC-85 southbound.

The closure will begin on Monday, June 12th and is expected to end on Friday, June 30th.

Detour information is as follows:

Traffic traveling south on SC-85 will take a right onto I-585 northbound, a left onto I-85 southbound, a left onto I-25 eastbound, and then back onto SC-85 southbound.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Resident Construction Engineer at (864) 587-4720.

