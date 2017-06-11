Severed head found on front steps of home

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) — Police in Mississippi launched an investigation into a “suspicious death” Saturday morning after a decapitated man was found.

According to the Jackson Police Department, at approximately 9:19 Saturday morning, officers responding to a suspicious activity call found the head of a black male on the front steps of a home.

Coroners are in the process of identifying the remains of the deceased.

Later in the day, Jackson police were called to another location where investigators found a burned human torso.

Investigators are now working to determine if it’s linked to the discovery of the head found earlier that morning.

