Woman gets probation for raping her dying boyfriend’s son

Associated Press Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Department of Children’s Services paralegal who admitted to using her state email to seduce her dying boyfriend’s teenage son has been sentenced.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 58-year-old Mary Lisa Woods was sentenced to probation Thursday. Defense attorney John Eldridge brokered a plea deal in which Woods pleaded guilty to aggravated statutory rape and a two-year sentence. During the sentencing, he asked for probation.

Records show Woods began molesting the 15-year-old in 2013 and continued after the boy’s father died last year. The juvenile’s mother went to the police after discovering the phone that Woods gave to her son.

The judge also ordered Woods to be placed on the state’s sex offender registry and to be supervised by a special psychosexual unit within the state’s probation system.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s