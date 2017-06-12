Asheville officers hurt with explosive device, 4 taken to hospital

ASHEVILLE, NC – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find the person who threw an explosive device that hurt 4 officers.

Police say it happened on June 10 around 9:45 p.m. at Livingston Apartments.

They say they were conducting a foot patrol when an unknown person threw a large firecracker / explosive at them.

Four officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident they are asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

