Carjacker gets 35 years for shooting stranger in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A violent carjacker was sentence to 35 years after shooting a stranger according to the solicitor’s office.

Michael Brandon Convington, 26, pled guilty to attempted murder, carjacking with great bodily, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The carjacking happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2015 at a convenience store on West Floyd Baker Blvd.

A woman told police Covington got into her car and pulled out a handgun before ordering her to drive away from the business.

The woman said she did what she was told and minutes later, Covington told the woman to pull over to the shoulder of the road so he could drive.

She said Covington drove a short distance before stopping the car and getting out.

Police say the woman shot him in the back with a handgun she retrieved from her purse.

Investigators say Covington fired multiple gunshots into the car when the woman moved into the driver’s seat and attempted to run off.

The shots hit the woman in her right forearm, causing the loss of nearly four pints of blood, according to the report.

The report says sheriff’s deputies found the injured woman at the intersection of Ellis Ferry Road and School Road.

She was treated at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to investigators.

The solicitor’s office says Covington fled to Mississippi where he was arrested days later.

His prior criminal history includes convictions for second-degree burglary, drug offenses and violation of violation of parole, according to the report.

Deputy Solicitor Kim Leskanic prosecuted the case, according to the solicitors office.