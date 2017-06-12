Clemson Tigers to visit White House

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown as Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(WSPA) — The Clemson Tigers are headed to the nation’s capital where they will be honored at the White House.

Clemson defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship in January. Monday’s trip has been in the planning for months.

The Tigers are scheduled to leave from the campus just after 8 a.m. Monday. They will depart from GSP International Airport around 9:30 a.m.

After meeting with President Donald Trump, they will tour the capital.

The Post and Courier reports two of the team’s biggest starts will also be there. The Houston Texans owner plans to fly Deshaun Watson and Carlos Watkins to Washington to join Coach Dabo Swinney and their teammates.

