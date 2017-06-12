Councilman, recreation director spar at Cherokee Co. meeting

By Published:


GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County executive confronted a councilman Monday night over remarks the councilman made to a local newspaper.

5th District County Councilman Charles Mathis told a reporter with the Gaffney Ledger that the recreation department had “no accountability.” The article was published last week.

“To read that in the paper..We have.. Have you read one of our audits?,” asked Mike Bowen, Cherokee County recreation director to Mathis.

“I stand by what I said,” Mathis replied. “You want to keep dragging it out. That’s fine. There’s been no accountability out there.”

Mathis would not give specifics on what he was referring to. Bowen pointed out his department has an annual audit every year and there has been no impropriety.

“We had to produce a certified governmental audit and I don’t know how you get more accountable than a fully certified governmental audit,” Bowen told 7 News.

The tense exchanged happened moments after the council voted to pass a $25 million budget.

Bowen said he will provide copies of the audits to the council members, even though they should already have access to them.

