DOT repairing Hearon Circle bridge, section closed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of the bridge on SC-85 Southbound from Hearon Circle to Buffington Road will be closed starting Monday, June 12.

The S.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) will make repairs to the section. Repairs are expected to be complete by the end of the month.

The closed section starts at the Hearon Circle off ramp on SC-85 Southbound.

Drivers headed south on SC-85 will take a right onto I-585 northbound, left on I-85 southbound, left on I-26 eastbound, and then back onto SC-85 southbound.