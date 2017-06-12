Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a pig found on May 15 will be auctioned.

They says the Animal Enforcement Unit found the pig in the area of a pond in the 2100 block of Locust Grove Rd.

The pig will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder.

The bidding starts at $25.

The auction is Tuesday June 13 at 10 a.m. at Animals R Us at 725 Crest Rd., Flat Rock, NC.

Animal Stories

Found pig for auction in Henderson Co. The auction is Tuesday June 13 at 10 a.m. at Animals R Us at 725 Crest Rd., Flat Rock, NC.

Aspiring K9 fired for being too cuddly Gavel was supposed to be trained to become a Queensland Police Service Dog, but he was reportedly too friendly and cuddly.

Bear in tree in Chesnee A Chesnee woman says a black bear has climbed a tree in the 300 block of Beaverdam Dr.

SC outlaws keeping wild animals as pets South Carolina will no longer allow lions, tigers, or bears to be kept as pets.