Found pig for auction in Henderson Co.

By Published:
Henderson Co. found pig
Credit: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office

Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a pig found on May 15 will be auctioned.

They says the Animal Enforcement Unit found the pig in the area of a pond in the 2100 block of Locust Grove Rd.

The pig will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder.

The bidding starts at $25.

The auction is Tuesday June 13 at 10 a.m. at Animals R Us at 725 Crest Rd., Flat Rock, NC.

Animal Stories

Bear in tree

Bear in tree in Chesnee

A Chesnee woman says a black bear has climbed a tree in the 300 block of Beaverdam Dr.

