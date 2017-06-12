Help find BP robbery suspect in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Co. Deputies are asking for your help to find two armed robbery suspects.

Deputies say the robbery happened on May 13 around 6:30 a.m. at the BP gas station on Highway 153 in Piedmont.

They say the suspect showed a weapon and demanded cash.

They took cash from on the of the registers and drove off in an older, dark colored SUV parked behind the station.

They headed north on I-85, according to the report.

Investigators think a man entered the store prior to the robbery and asked for directions. They think he was also involved in the robbery.

That suspect is about six feet tall weighing approximately 175 pounds, had reddish hair and beard.

He wore a Clemson Tigers baseball cap, black Guinness T-shirt, and dark gray or black pants, according to deputies.

Investigators say the suspects who entered the store and took cash from a register were wearing dark clothing.

One suspect had on a green hooded sweatshirt and ski mask while the other suspect had dark hair, glasses, a dark colored long-sleeved jacket or sweatshirt and had a white shirt or scarf that he wrapped around his face prior to entering the store.

Deputies are asking you to contact them if you recognize any of the people in these pictures or have additional information about this incident.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435 or the Anderson Area Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anderson Area Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $1000 and anonymity to citizens who furnish information leading to the arrest, bind over and/or conviction of all felony and certain misdemeanor offenders and the recovery of stolen property and dangerous drugs. 2017-07903

