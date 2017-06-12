Help find missing Anderson man David Oakley

By Published:
David Wayne Oakley
David Wayne Oakley

Anderson Police are asking for your help to find missing man David Wayne Oakley.

Police say Oakley was last seen in the Concord Baptist Church area in Anderson on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, around 8:30 at night.

His vehicle, a sea green BMW, was found abandoned northbound on Interstate 85 at the 30 mile marker early the next morning, according to police.

He is described as 37-year-old white male.

5’7″, 135 lbs.
Brown hair
Green eyes

Last seen wearing Khaki shorts and a T-Shirt.

Information concerning his whereabouts should be forwarded to: Det. Garland Major at the City of Anderson Police Department at 864-305-7447.

