Huge marlin lands crew $463K prize at Big Rock Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Fishing at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City officially kicked off Monday.

The tournament consists of 177 boats searching for the largest blue marlins, with a purse of more than $2,000,000 on the line.

Run Off, based out of Morehead City, won the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $463,250 with a 533.8-pound blue marlin Monday afternoon.

The Fabulous Fisherman’s prize is awarded to the first boat that weighs in a 500-pound blue marlin and registers for the contest, which costs $5,000.