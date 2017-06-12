Liberty votes to consolidate city fire with county

Published:
Council vote to consolidate fire department with county.

The City of Liberty hopes to fix some major budget problems, but not without some backlash from residents. 

The mayor said the problem dates back to 2009 and since then the city has been operating their budget in the red. But now they hope to fix the problem by consolidating the city fire department and the county. 

“Finally in 2017 it really showed its ugly head you got to start operating different if we want to stay a town and by doing this I think it will,” said Mayor Eric Boughman.

But the change comes with a cost, the city and some rural county residents will now pay a fee of $120 a year for fire.  The mayor said these changes are hopefully only for the short term, and they hope to bring things back once they get back on their feet.

The council voted 7-0 in favor of consolidating the departments.

