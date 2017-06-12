Man accused of sex crime with girl, 14, in Spartanburg Co.

By Published:
William Eugene Henderson
William Eugene Henderson

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Spartanburg Co.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 700 block of Mahaffey Cooley Rd. on 6/10 around 11:15 p.m.

A woman told the deputy she came home to find William Henderson, in the house with her 14-year-old daughter.

Deputies says Henderson confessed to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

William Eugene Henderson, 21, of Railroad Ave. in Gaffney has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree.

