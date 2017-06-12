Man accused of shooting on Camelot Ave. in Spartanburg

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of a shooting in Spartanburg has been arrested, according to police.

Police were called to an apartment on 6/11 around 11:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Camelot Ave.

A witness told police she was standing near her vehicle in the parking lot when the suspect walked by and went to an apartment.

Someone at the apartment let the suspect in. After some time, the witness heard a gunshot and saw the suspect run from the apartment toward John B. White Blvd.

Deonta Willie Hughes is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.