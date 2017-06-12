Man arrested after standoff in Pacolet, deputies say

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a standoff situation in Pacolet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at a home on South Pine Street Sunday morning.

According to deputies, Pacolet officers were trying to serve a warrant against Dennis Lee Barnett after his wife told them he had beaten her the night before and fired a gun.

Spartanburg County deputies helped Pacolet officers serve the warrant after the woman warned them that Barnett had several guns inside the home and threatened to kill any police officer that responded, a report says.

After surrounding the home and using sirens and the PA system, deputies say Barnett came out of the back door of the home and was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Barnett is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

