McDonald’s using Snapchat to hire 250,000 this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – McDonald’s is looking to hire about 250,000 employees across the United States over the summer.

In North and South Carolina, McDonald’s hopes to hire more than 15,000 people between the months of June and August.

This news comes after McDonald’s restaurants across the Upstate, western North Carolina, and northeastern Georgia announced their plans to hire 1,500 people back in April.

More than half of the new hires are expected to be between the ages of 16 and 24 years old. For many, it will be their first job.

This is good news for young job seekers since less than a third of teens will have a job between Memorial Day and Labor Day due to fewer traditional summer job opportunities, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

McDonald’s will be leading the way with a modern approach to recruiting by using Snapchat.

“Snaplications,” a term coined by McDonald’s, is the first hiring tool in the U.S. to allow job seekers to fill out a job application through Snapchat.

McDonald’s used a similar application process in Australia earlier this year, and the company is also utilizing platforms including Spotify and Hulu to reach potential job seekers in a new way.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are – their phones,” said Jez Langhorn, Senior Director in HR, McDonald’s USA.

Starting on June 13th, Snapchat users nationwide may be served 10-second video ads of real restaurant employees talking about the benefits of working at McDonald’s.

Viewers can then ‘swipe up’ to instantly visit the McDonald’s career web page in Snapchat to explore the opportunities offered by McDonald’s, and they can apply to their local restaurants if they want to.

“As we see the younger generations seeking out their first jobs, we want to make them aware of the great opportunities available at McDonald’s restaurants, especially considering we’re committed to being America’s best first job,” said Terry Shugart, owner/operator of several McDonald’s restaurants in Northeast Georgia. “We provide restaurant employees with opportunity by offering flexible schedules, professional skills, and education.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Brown recluse spiders extremely active during summer months Changes in the weather means changes in the types of insects you may see, both inside and outside of your house.

Huge marlin lands crew $463K prize at Big Rock Tournament Run Off, based out of Morehead City, won the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $463,250 with a 533.8-pound blue marlin Monday afternoon.

Clemson water taste & odor issue expected after algae bloom They say lab results show a significant MIB algae bloom in Lake Hartwell in the past seven days.

Carjacker gets 35 years for shooting stranger in Gaffney A violent carjacker was sentenced to 35 years after shooting a stranger according to the solicitor’s office.

Letter to Mayor claims discrimination over Greenville picketing ordinance GREENVILLE, S.C. – A letter on the Greenville Mayor’s desk Monday morning claimed discrimination with how the city handles free speech picke…