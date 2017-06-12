Mom accused of leaving child in running car at Union Dollar Tree

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of leaving a 1-year-old child in a running car in Union.

Police say it happened at the Dollar Tree on Buffalo West Springs Hwy. on 6/9 around 8:22 p.m.

Police say they were on patrol when an officer drove through the parking lot and stopped at the stop sign at the top of the parking lot in front of Walmart.

The officer then heard a horn blow several times behind him.

An SUV pulled up beside the officer and told him a small child was unattended in a vehicle in the Dollar Tree parking lot in front of the entrance.

The officer went to the car and found a sleeping child in the back seat of a car running with the windows down.

A short time later a woman came out of the store and started to get into the vehicle when the officer stopped her, according to the report.

The officer asked the woman, Nancy Elaine Rebecca Alexander, 31, of Whitmire, if there was any reason the child was in the car alone with it running.

The report says she told the officer she just wasn’t thinking and had only been in the store for 5 minutes.

The officers reviewed the surveillance tape and it showed she had been in the store for 24 minutes, according to the report.

When they asked Alexander what she was doing in Union she said she went to Hibbett Sports to get her other son some socks.

She told them she had only been in that store for 5 minutes and she had taken the child with her.

A Hibbett’s employee told police the woman had been in the store for 10 to 15 minutes and didn’t have the child with her.

She admitted she didn’t take the child inside when the officer asked her again.

Alexander is charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child and DSS allowed the child to go with members of her family.