Motorcyclists remember fallen Ofc. Jason Harris

WSPA Staff Published:
Officer Jason Harris Courtesy: Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out (Facebook)
Officer Jason Harris Courtesy: Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out (Facebook)

SPARTANBURG, Co., (WSPA) – About 100 motorcyclists came together Saturday for a ride to honor fallen Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris.

Officer Harris died following a motorcycle wreck in April. The Spartanburg Police Department said Harris was responding to a call at the time.

Riders who participated in Saturday’s ride were asked to donate $15 and bring a can of Pringles chips.

Harris’ fellow officers say he was nicknamed Pringles because he liked the chips and used the empty cans for target practice.

