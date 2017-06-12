Movies in the Park starts Thursday in Simpsonville

Simpsonville, SC (June 12, 2017) – The City of Simpsonville is pleased to present the 2017 Movies in the Park Summer Series at Heritage Park Amphitheatre. These events provide an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy the outdoors while watching a movie on the big screen.

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule

Thursday, June 15 – Sing

Thursday, July 13 – Moana

Thursday, August 10 – Finding Dory

All movies will starts at dusk.

Movie goers should bring blankets or lawn chairs. The gates will open at 7:00 pm to allow plenty of time to get settled in prior to the movie. There will be snacks available for purchase and inflatables to entertain the kids while waiting for the movie to start.