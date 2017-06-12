NC soldier dies in crash during drive back from visiting wife

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Charges are not expected in a head-on crash that killed a Fort Bragg soldier on Sunday, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Joshua Scott Piotrowski, 24, of the 82nd Airborne Division, was driving home from visiting his wife in Charlotte when the accident happened at about 6:30 a.m., according to troopers.

Piotrwoski was driving north on U.S. 401 in Hoke County when the 2014 Ford Fusion he was driving crossed the center lane and hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 52-year-old Fayetteville man, troopers said. The wreck happened near Raeford.

The other driver was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains. His condition was not clear.

Piotrowski, originally from Black Mountain, was an infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, according to U.S. Army officials.

“He volunteered to serve his nation in a time of war and we mourn his loss. Spc. Piotrowski and his family will always be members of the Falcon Brigade, our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare, Deputy Commander of 2nd BCT

Piotrowski joined the Army in May 2015, and after training at Fort Benning, Ga. was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division In November 2015.

Piotrowski ‘s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the attack, troopers said.

