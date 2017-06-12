Officer grants pity on driver for making ‘safe choices’

WASAU, WI (WCMH) – A Wisconsin police officer is getting some praise for not writing a parking ticket.

A man in Wausau, Wisconsin left a note on his car when he left it in a metered lot overnight after a night of drinking.

“Please take pity on me. I walked home… Safe choices,” the note read.

When Officer Jim Hellrood came across the car, he printed off a citation that read, “pity granted, just a warning.”

The ticket had a dollar amount of $0.00

The recipient of the warning shared the picture with police, who posted it to Facebook.

