Pickens County Planning Commission approves unpopular neighborhood development

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new development will be coming to Pickens County, but people living there don’t want new neighbors.

The majority of people opposing a new subdivision near Glassy Mountain couldn’t sway the Pickens County Planning Commission’s decision, who voted unanimously to approve the project.

Glassy Mountain Holdings got the go ahead to begin the building process for a more than 250 home mostly older adult subdivision.

SHELLY SMITH/RESIDENT OPPOSED TO DEVELOPMENT

“I’m mostly just disappointed,” said Shelly Smith, who lives next to the proposed development.

She is a wellness therapist and takes her clients to her property to relieve stress.

“My business, my livelihood is at stake, is in jeopardy, and nobody else feels this more deeply,” Smith said.

She was one of around a hundred people who packed a room at the county administration building voicing their concerns to the commission Monday night.

Neighbors are upset over a possible increase in property taxes, ruined wildlife, the impact of the sewage systems and the noise the neighborhood will bring.

There was one person who was looking forward to the economic impact of the project.

“Our intention is never to do anything that’s going to harm this beautiful part of South Carolina,” said William Findley, one of the property owners of the development. “I grew up here.”

Findley says he’s going to work to address all of the concerns of the neighbors but is happy to see the development moving forward.

“We think the planning commission did their job, and it was a hard job for them,” Findley said.

Mostly everyone else felt their voice wasn’t heard but say they’re staying optimistic.

“We still have hope,” Smith said. “Developers have an awful lot of hoops to jump through, and as you can see through all the support that we’ve had, there are a lot of us who will be watching this very very closely.”

Currently, there are no dates for when the project could start.