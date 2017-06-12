Principal challenges students to stay off screens for $100

WASHINGTON (AP) – A charter school principal in Washington might be out $16,000 after issuing a challenge to students: no screens for 11 days of summer.

Washington Latin Public Charter School Diana Smith tells local outlets that rising 8th and 9th graders can each earn $100 if they forego electronics every Tuesday during summer vacation. Smith, who will pay out her own pocket, says she’s concerned that students are spending too much time with screens and are thus are suffering a loss of sleep. She says the challenge encompasses all electronics, including television, video games and cell phones.

Students must have two adults over the age of 21 certify their screen-free time. Although 160 students are eligible for the reward, Smith says she doesn’t anticipate more than 50 students completing the challenge.

More stories you may like on 7News

Brown recluse spiders extremely active during summer months Changes in the weather means changes in the types of insects you may see, both inside and outside of your house.

Huge marlin lands crew $463K prize at Big Rock Tournament Run Off, based out of Morehead City, won the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $463,250 with a 533.8-pound blue marlin Monday afternoon.

Clemson water taste & odor issue expected after algae bloom They say lab results show a significant MIB algae bloom in Lake Hartwell in the past seven days.

Carjacker gets 35 years for shooting stranger in Gaffney A violent carjacker was sentenced to 35 years after shooting a stranger according to the solicitor’s office.

Letter to Mayor claims discrimination over Greenville picketing ordinance GREENVILLE, S.C. – A letter on the Greenville Mayor’s desk Monday morning claimed discrimination with how the city handles free speech picke…