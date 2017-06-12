RECALL: BI-LO Southern Home fish sticks for undeclared allergens

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of B-LO is issuing a voluntary recall on Southern Home crunchy fish sticks.

They are being recalled for undeclared allergens, according to the company.

The products and UPC codes are:

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks – 60788000346 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks – 60788000346 (24 oz. package)

They say the product should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO or Harveys store for a full refund.

If you have a question about the recall you can call toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

