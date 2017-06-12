Retired school bus back on the road, feeding children this summer

(WSPA) — Henderson County Public Schools is putting a retired school bus back to work, delivering food to children this summer.

Public Information Officer Molly McGowan Gorsuch tells 7 News that the bus is being used to help feed students in North Carolina this summer who typically eat two meals a day at school.

McGowan said the retired bus is outfitted so children can come eat at tabletops. 

A news release states the endeavor was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Henderson County. The grant was used to renovate the interior of the bus. 

McGowan said up to 15 students at a time can be served meals approved by the school district.

School officials say children ages 2 to 18 were already provided free lunches at three sites at King Creek, Edneyville Community Center and Patton Park, as well as 28 other sites at each elementary school. 

Visit Henderson County Public Schools’ website for more information here. 

