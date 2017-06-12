SC Gov. vetoes $20M for school buses, 40 more vetoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster says he’s reluctantly vetoed $20.5 million for new school buses in South Carolina, saying lawmakers should not have used money from the lottery to buy or lease them.

McMaster issued 41 budget vetoes worth more than $56 million Monday.

McMaster says lottery money for buses is based on extra ticket sales and other revenue, so the funds are not guaranteed. The plan also does not follow the lottery’s original purpose to provide money for college scholarships.

The state’s $8 billion spending plan has another $8 million for school buses in different sections.

McMaster vetoed a plan to strip power from the Commission of Higher Education and also restored nearly $17 million for the state Conservation Bank.

They are his first budget vetoes after taking office in January.

This story has been corrected to show the governor vetoed $20.5 million for school buses.

