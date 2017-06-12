Superbike murders details released; photos, interviews

Related Coverage A Killer Among Us: The Unsealed Files of Todd Kohlhepp

With the killer caught, investigators are who were over the Superbike quadruple murder case are now breaking down the evidence.

On November 6th, 2003, Kelly Sisk had returned home to Spartanburg County, from a mission with the National Guard in North Carolina.

Sisk made his way that afternoon to Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, with his 4-year-old son, to make a payment on a go-cart he was buying for his family.

“I was in there a good 30-45 minutes. I was in there a good little while cause while I went in there to pay, I always went in to look,” said Sisk.

Just before Sisk left, he remembers Superbike Owner Scott Ponder talking with a customer about another bike.

“I overheard him say, “oh this is a good beginners bike”, and I was like whew that’s a pretty big bike for a beginner, but Scott knows his bikes,” said Sisk.

Sisk said the man was wearing a jacket, which he thought was odd for a warm November day.

Sisk left the store with his son, but by the time he got home, the news of the quadruple murder was everywhere. “Oh my God, I was just in there, and I had my son with me!” said Sisk.

Sisk immediately contacted deputies and gave a description of who he saw.

“I couldn’t really tell about his hair, but it looked like it was feathered, I said he had small eyes, I remember kid of skinny lips, and a narrow jaw,” said Sisk.

Deputies immediately dusted for prints, conducting interviews. Holding the bike shop scene for more than a week and shutting Parris Bridge Road down for three days. Inside they found 18 shell casings, some brass, some nickel plated, all from the same 9mm gun. But no finger prints appeared on any of the shell casings. Chris Sherbert was shot while prepping a black Suzuki motorcycle in the back of the shop, Beverly Guy was shot right in the entrance to the showroom, coming from the shop. Scott Ponder and Brian Lucas were shot as they ran out of the front door of the shop.

But as weeks passed, and no one was arrested, deputies didn’t count time, they counted tips. “Because of the magnitude of the case and that fact that you had four dead bodies, you had information coming in that needed to be worked. It was an overwhelming amount of information.” said Captain Steve Cooper.

Deputies were able to tell exactly what time the shooting happened from a phone call that Scott Ponder tried to make. Deputies found his cellphone in hand with 333#. Ponder had pressed send holding the time.

“Melissa was his 3rd favorite in his phone, so the theory is that he was trying to call her.”

That phone call never went through, and a search for the shooter continued.

On Tuesday, we talk to investigators about what work they put in to solve the most notorious cold case in Spartanburg County on 7 News at 6 as we follow “The Killer Among Us: The Unsealed Files of Todd Kohlhepp”.

Superbike Evidence View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office