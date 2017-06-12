Ticket on sale for Eclipse event at Roper Mountain Science Center

Tickets are now on sale for the Eclipse Extravagnza at Roper Mountain Science Center.

The total solar eclipse is happening August 21 at 2:38 p.m.

Greenville and parts of surrounding counties will go dark as the path moves over the area, according to the science center.

Roper Mountain Science Center says they are offering three days of special events leading up to eclipse.

The events are Sat. August 19 – 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EVENTS & ACTIVITIES

Make and take solar ovens, sun dials, paper plate sun catchers, sun prints using solar paper, solar bead bracelets, greenhouse, eclipse arts and crafts, and much more!

“Out of this World” stage shows and planetarium shows in the newly renovated T.C. Hooper Planetarium.

Experts will be on hand with presentations and to answer questions about safe eclipse viewing and the science of the corona.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase eclipse glasses specially certified for solar observation.

On the Living History Farm, experience ancient, interactive Cherokee storytelling with the PAIA Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation of SC explaining the eclipse. Also, enjoy music from live bands powered using solar panels sponsored by SunStore Solar Energy Solutions.

On Eclipse Day, Monday August 21st, in addition to all of the other activities and shows, astronomers will be on hand to answer questions and assist with a safe viewing experience.

Visitors on Monday 8/21 will receive eclipse glasses with their admission.

TICKETS

Admission prices for Saturday and Sunday are $10 per person for ages 4 and up.

Admission price for Monday is $25 per person for ages 4 and up.

Children 3 and younger are free. RMSC members receive a $5 discount.

We want everyone to know how lucky we are to be able to experience this amazing event without having to travel. The last time the mainland US was in the path of totality was in 1979,” said Michael Weeks, director of Roper Mountain. “Most of us will never have this opportunity again.”

“Tickets are already selling quickly,” added Weeks. “We have people buying tickets from Germany, France, and literally all over the world.