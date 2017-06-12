Tim Tebow mania hits the Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Drive fans are getting something extra this week. The Columbia Fireflies are coming to town, and that means Tim Tebow mania has hit the Upstate.

Ever since Tim Tebow announced the switch to baseball, minor league games around the area have seen a big boost in ticket sales, and Greenville is no different.

“Right around mid to late March, (tickets) definitely started going quickly,” says Cameron White, media relations manager for the Greenville Drive.

People are still heading to the box office, hoping to grab a ticket to watch the Drive take on the Fireflies. Seats for the series have been sold out for weeks, but White says lawn seats and standing room spots are still available.

The staff for the Drive is thrilled to see a sold out series, because hopefully this means some new fans will keep coming back for the games.

“He’s definitely bringing in some new demographics of people who may be know him from his football career, know him from his motivational speaking and things like that. It’s going to bring in a whole new group of folks who are interested in baseball, and that’s a great thing for everyone,” White says.

The Drive is also offering a deal where fans can watch Wednesday’s game from the Champions Club.