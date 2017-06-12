Trader Joe’s recalling ice cream due to possible metal pieces

(WFLA) — Trader Joe’s is recalling all lots of its Trader Joe’s Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream because there could be small pieces of metal in the product.

The products have the SKU# 055740. All potentially affected products have been removed from stores and destroyed, according to the company.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

If you bought the Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream, you’re asked to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Trader Joe’s.

More stories you may like on 7News

Brown recluse spiders extremely active during summer months Changes in the weather means changes in the types of insects you may see, both inside and outside of your house.

Huge marlin lands crew $463K prize at Big Rock Tournament Run Off, based out of Morehead City, won the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $463,250 with a 533.8-pound blue marlin Monday afternoon.

Clemson water taste & odor issue expected after algae bloom They say lab results show a significant MIB algae bloom in Lake Hartwell in the past seven days.

Carjacker gets 35 years for shooting stranger in Gaffney A violent carjacker was sentenced to 35 years after shooting a stranger according to the solicitor’s office.

Letter to Mayor claims discrimination over Greenville picketing ordinance GREENVILLE, S.C. – A letter on the Greenville Mayor’s desk Monday morning claimed discrimination with how the city handles free speech picke…