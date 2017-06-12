USC Pitcher Schmidt 16th Pick As MLB Draft Begins

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt was selected 16h overall in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. It is the fifth highest a Gamecock has ever been selected in the MLB Draft. Schmidt went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in nine starts with 70 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched before suffering an injury to his right elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Gamecocks currently have four former players in the Yankees organization including current big leaguer left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Left-hander Tyler Webb is in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with right-hander Taylor Widener in high-A with Tampa and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams also in the organization.

All-Time First Round/Supplemental MLB Draft Selections

Year Player Overall Team

2017 Clarke Schmidt (RHP) No. 16 Yankees

2011 Jackie Bradley Jr. (OF) Sup.No. 40 Red Sox

2008 Justin Smoak (1B) No. 11 Rangers

2008 Reese Havens (SS) No. 22 Mets

2004 Landon Powell (C) No. 24 Athletics

2004 Matt Campbell (LHP) No. 29 Royals

2002 Drew Meyer (SS) No. 10 Rangers

1999 Brian Roberts (SS) Sup.No. 50 Orioles

1998 Adam Everett (SS) No. 12 Red Sox

1990 Brian Williams (RHP) Sup.No. 31 Astros

1985 Mike Cook (RHP) No. 19 Angels

1982 Joe Kucharski (RHP) No. 24 Orioles

1977 Randy Martz (RHP) No. 12 Cubs

1974 Eddie Ford (SS) No. 20 Red Sox

Earl Bass, Garry Hancock and Joe McCarthy all were first round picks in Secondary Phase drafts.

Gamecocks righty Will Crowe was taken in the second round Monday night by the Washington Nationals with the 65th overall pick.

He went 6-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched with 90 strikeouts in 15 starts.