USC Pitcher Schmidt 16th Pick As MLB Draft Begins

USC Athletics
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt was selected 16h overall in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. It is the fifth highest a Gamecock has ever been selected in the MLB Draft. Schmidt went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in nine starts with 70 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched before suffering an injury to his right elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Gamecocks currently have four former players in the Yankees organization including current big leaguer left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Left-hander Tyler Webb is in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with right-hander Taylor Widener in high-A with Tampa and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams also in the organization.
All-Time First Round/Supplemental MLB Draft Selections
Year Player Overall Team
2017 Clarke Schmidt (RHP) No. 16 Yankees
2011 Jackie Bradley Jr. (OF) Sup.No. 40 Red Sox
2008 Justin Smoak (1B) No. 11 Rangers
2008 Reese Havens (SS) No. 22 Mets
2004 Landon Powell (C) No. 24 Athletics
2004 Matt Campbell (LHP) No. 29 Royals
2002 Drew Meyer (SS) No. 10 Rangers
1999 Brian Roberts (SS) Sup.No. 50 Orioles
1998 Adam Everett (SS) No. 12 Red Sox
1990 Brian Williams (RHP) Sup.No. 31 Astros
1985 Mike Cook (RHP) No. 19 Angels
1982 Joe Kucharski (RHP) No. 24 Orioles
1977 Randy Martz (RHP) No. 12 Cubs
1974 Eddie Ford (SS) No. 20 Red Sox
Earl Bass, Garry Hancock and Joe McCarthy all were first round picks in Secondary Phase drafts.
Gamecocks righty Will Crowe was taken in the second round Monday night by the Washington Nationals with the 65th overall pick.
He went 6-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched with 90 strikeouts in 15 starts.