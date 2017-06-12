VIDEO: Fmr. Pres. Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) — A former president onboard a flight to Washington D.C. took the time to greet his fellow passengers last week.

Former President Jimmy Carter was flying from Atlanta to Washington and decided to meet the other passengers on the plane.

Video shows the former president walking up and down the aisle of the plane, shaking hands with every single passenger on the flight.

Former President Carter smiled each time he stopped to meet someone.

More stories you may like on 7News

Brown recluse spiders extremely active during summer months Changes in the weather means changes in the types of insects you may see, both inside and outside of your house.

Huge marlin lands crew $463K prize at Big Rock Tournament Run Off, based out of Morehead City, won the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $463,250 with a 533.8-pound blue marlin Monday afternoon.

Clemson water taste & odor issue expected after algae bloom They say lab results show a significant MIB algae bloom in Lake Hartwell in the past seven days.

Carjacker gets 35 years for shooting stranger in Gaffney A violent carjacker was sentenced to 35 years after shooting a stranger according to the solicitor’s office.

Letter to Mayor claims discrimination over Greenville picketing ordinance GREENVILLE, S.C. – A letter on the Greenville Mayor’s desk Monday morning claimed discrimination with how the city handles free speech picke…