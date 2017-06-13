3 accused of drug related crimes in Forest City

By Published:
Robert John Davidge, Phillip Oneal Dowling, Christine Nicole Radford

Rutherford Co., NC (WSPA) – Three Forest City residents are accused of drug related crimes, says the Forest City Police Department.

Police say 46.2 grams of meth and multiple drug paraphernalia were found at a known drug house, located in the 100 block of Edgewood Dr. in Forest City.

CHARGED

Robert John Davidge, 43, was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for drugs. He received a $30,000 secured bond.

Phillip Oneal Dowling, 50, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, and he received a $500 secured bond.

Christine Nicole Radford, 28, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. She received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

