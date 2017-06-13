Asheville officers back to work after explosive ambush

ASHEVILLE, NC – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find the person who threw an explosive device that hurt 4 officers.

Police say it happened on June 10 around 9:45 p.m. at Livingston Apartments.

They say they were conducting a foot patrol when an unknown person threw a large firecracker / explosive at them.

Four officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Asheville Police Public Information Officer Christina Hallingse said all the officers are coming back to work on Tuesday.

She says their injuries included burns and fragments embedded in their skin.

It’s possible that one officer may need to have surgery to remove some fragments near the bone, acccording to Hallinse.

If anyone has any information on this incident they are asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.