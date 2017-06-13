Athletes compete in skyscraper race in Germany

Frankfurt, Germany (WSPA)– Elite German athletes took to the stairs Sunday to race up the stairs of a skyscraper.

The race is known as the Skyrun and this year, athletes had to run up 61 floors of Frankfurt’s MesseTurm. Racers started 30 seconds apart and faced the challenge of 1,200 steps.

Most racers could be seen laying on the ground after crossing the finish line, but one even crawled to the end.

This is an annual event and the winner is crowned as the German Towerrunning Champion. This year’s winner completed the race in six minutes and 31 seconds.

There are similar races like this across the world, including the Empire State Building Run Up in New York.