Bride’s limo breaks down, Greenville Co. deputy saves the day

Greenville Co., SC (WSPA) – A woman had her first ride in a police car after the limo taking her and her bridal party to her wedding broke down.

The new bride, Kelly Bushey, expressed her thanks to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The department shared her note on Facebook.

Bushey says Deputy East came to the rescue and made sure she made it to her wedding.

“I feel honored that the Greenville Sheriff’s Department took time out of their day to make sure my wedding could go on as planned and on time,” says Bushey.

The limo broke down 30 minutes away from the chapel Bushey was supposed to get married in, says the Sheriff’s Office.

They say the rest of her wedding party caught a ride on one of the wedding guest buses, while Bushey and sister rode in East’s patrol car.