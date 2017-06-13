Dad accused of putting hot sauce in baby’s eyes

MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his two-month-old daughter as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue.

KVLY reported Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault.

According to police, the two-month-old child was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruising covering both of her eyes, red discoloration on her back, bruising on her left shoulder and a red mark on her chest below her chin.

The mother told police the girl was in the care of Foltz the previous night.

Foltz originally told police the injuries happened while he was trying to feed the baby. According to a criminal complaint, he said he became frustrated at one point and used a towel to ‘snap’ the girl’s face five times.

When questioned by police, Foltz admitted he had been harming the girl for the past month, including pinching her, blocking her airways and using hot sauce and cayenne to irritate her mouth, nose, and eyes.

WDAY reported Foltz also sprayed his daughter with hot water and threw fireworks in her face.

According to the criminal complaint, Foltz told police he would think about ways to harm the baby while at work.

Foltz was held in the Clay County Jail facing charges including 3rd-degree assault, neglect of endangerment of a child and malicious punishment of a child on a $100,000 bond.

