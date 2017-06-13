Deaths of 2 teen girls who fell from Myrtle Beach hotel ruled accidental

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)- According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the deaths of the two Myrtle Beach High School students that fell from a Myrtle Beach hotel have been classified as accidental.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers were called to Camelot By The Sea, located at 2000 North Ocean Blvd., at 3:46 p.m. on April 5. When police arrived, they discovered two people dead from apparent falls from one of the hotel floors. Lt. Crosby could not release from which floor the individuals fell.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the two who died as Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16, and 17-year-old Amber Franco. The cause of death for both teens was massive trauma from a fall.

Monday, the Horry County Coroner’s office released the results of the toxicology report certifying neither victims had any illegal drugs in their system. One of the victims had caffeine and theobromine, a substance found in tea and cocoa products, in her system, but tested negative for all other substances.

Coroner Edge confirmed the Coroner’s Office met with the families of the victims Monday morning to discuss the results of the toxicology reports.