Ex-girlfriend of slain lottery winner hits $1 million jackpot

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Call it a bizarre twist of fate, the former girlfriend of Abraham Shakespeare, the man murdered after winning $17 million, is now a lottery winner herself.

The story of Abraham Shakespeare grabbed national headlines.

In 2006 he hit it big and took a payment of $17 million from the Florida Lottery.

But it didn’t take long for that luck to run out.

In 2009 he met Dee Dee Moore, the woman who came up with an elaborate plot to kill him and steal his fortune. Moore is now serving a life sentence for murdering him, burying him on her property, and stealing several million dollars.

Fast forward several years, the mother of Shakespeare’s son is the latest in family to become a millionaire.

She won $1 Million from a $20 scratch-off, purchased at the North Lakeland Circle K store.

“She was just crying and screaming on the phone, and I was like ‘Are you sure it’s not $1,000, or $100,000?’ and I asked her to send me a picture of the ticket. I called her back freaking out,” the woman’s oldest son, Raheeme Dumas told WFLA.

“She loves playing lottery. She actually just left the store from buying some tickets. That’s just what she does.”

His mother did not want to be photographed because of what happened to Shakespeare, her former boyfriend, and the father of her son.

The family is happy about their small fortune, but it also comes with bad memories.

From Shakespeare’s tragic death, they’ve learned a valuable lesson. “Watch who you trust, and just be careful about it. Me, I just graduated college and have a little bit of education so I’m able to help my mom out, that’s the most important part,” Dumas said.

So, the million dollar question, how will they spend it? Dumas said his mom plans to buy a new house, and he will get a new car. They also plan to invest and save the rest.

