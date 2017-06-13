Foster Care Spartanburg needs your help filling food pantry

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Foster Care Spartanburg is asking for your help in filling the shelves their food pantry.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the foster care group says this is a great way for Vacation Bible Schools, scouts groups, clubs, and organizations to get involved and help the community.

They say their biggest needs include:

  • canned vegetables
  • canned fruits
  • canned meats
  • noodles, rice, and dry beans
  • cereal and other breakfast items, pop tarts
  • spaghetti sauce
  • peanut butter and jelly
  • drink mixes
  • condiments

They are asking for any and all non-perishable, in-date items.

They are also accepting pop-top cans for the homeless population.

For more information, you can contact SC Department of Social Services: Foster Care Spartanburg on Facebook.

