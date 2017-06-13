Foster Care Spartanburg needs your help filling food pantry

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Foster Care Spartanburg is asking for your help in filling the shelves their food pantry.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the foster care group says this is a great way for Vacation Bible Schools, scouts groups, clubs, and organizations to get involved and help the community.

They say their biggest needs include:

canned vegetables

canned fruits

canned meats

noodles, rice, and dry beans

cereal and other breakfast items, pop tarts

spaghetti sauce

peanut butter and jelly

drink mixes

condiments

They are asking for any and all non-perishable, in-date items.

They are also accepting pop-top cans for the homeless population.

For more information, you can contact SC Department of Social Services: Foster Care Spartanburg on Facebook.

