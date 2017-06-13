Furman Pitcher Will Gaddis Drafted by Rockies in 3rd Round

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman SID) — Furman right-handed pitcher Will Gaddis has been selected by the Colorado Rockies in the third round of the 2017 Major League Draft, it was announced today.

Gaddis was the 11th pick in the third round and 86th overall selection. He is the highest draft selection in Furman baseball history, previously held by catcher Don Leege — an eighth-round pick (144th overall) of the San Diego Padres in 1972. Left-handed pitcher Nate Smith was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth round (247th overall) in 2013.

As a junior the Brentwood, Tenn., product posted a 9-3 record and 1.89 earned run average in 2017, with his wins and ERA topping all Southern Conference starters. In 105.0 innings of work he surrendered only 81 hits and 16 walks while striking out 89. Opponents hit just .213 against him.

His stellar 2017 campaign helped key Furman to a 33-28 record and 14-10, third place SoCon finish, with the 33 wins tying the school season victories standard. Gaddis went 6-0 in his final six starts as the Paladins registered a league-best 22-8 over their final 30 games en route to a SoCon Tournament runner-up finish.

Gaddis’ 1.89 ERA this spring was the lowest by a Paladin starting pitcher since All-American Tom Mastny, an 11th round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays, posted an NCAA-leading 1.09 mark in 2003.

The two-time first team All-SoCon selection and 2016 SoCon Pitcher of the Year (10-3, 3.45 ERA) was named league pitcher of the month for May after going 4-0 with a save and 0.95 earned run average in six appearances for the Paladins, limiting the opposition to just two extra base hits over that span.

Several of Gaddis’ 2017 season statistics rank among the best in Furman history, including wins (9/T5th), innings (105.0/4th), strikeouts (89/T8th), and strikeouts/walk ratio (5.56/1st). Career wise, in three seasons he attained a number of Furman Top 10 rankings, among which are starts (43/T7th), wins (22/T3rd), winning percentage (22-12, .647/4th), innings (288.1/7th), ERA (3.43/9th), strikeouts (234/4th), strikeouts/walks ratio (3.96/1st).